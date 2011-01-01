Flavors Unearthed
Booking is easy
1. Select from the services below and click the "GET A QUOTE" button.
2. Send me a message to arrange a free, no obligation consultation.
On-site meal preparation - whether tailored to your health goals or for pure indulgence, my personal chef services include me arriving with all of the necessary ingredients and tools to prepare nutritious, gourmet meals and create a memorable experience for you and your guests.
I will create customized menus and recipes that promote your unique needs, suit your busy lifestyle, and please your palate. If you are in a vitality program, I can incorporate your panel results and work out a food plan that adheres to your healthcare provider's recommendations. I will also show you how to make sticking to the plan effortless and enjoyable.
Demonstrative or participatory, private or group settings. I teach basic, intermediate, and advanced levels everything from knife skills to how to make dishes from all over the world - dishes that are not only delicious, but nutrient-dense. You will also learn the nuances of flavor pairings, and nutritional pairings.
From boosting your immune system to reducing inflammation, fresh herbs are a simple and delicious way to improve your overall health.
Avoid glucose spikes with an ACV pre-meal tonic... 1 Tbsp ACV + 1 Cup water.
Infused here with rosemary, ginger and turmeric for extra flavor and nutritional benefits.
Eat for the long run! Adopting dietary habits inspired by regions where people consistently surpass the 100-year mark is worthwhile.
You don't have to take treats off the table... rethink dessert. Rediscover fruit!
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